Thursday AM Forecast: Rain chances spike to end workweek, help keep temperatures in check

Numerous storms fueled by deep tropical moisture will bring a cloudier and relatively cooler end to the workweek across the Capital Area, with the heaviest rain and lightning expected Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Today & Friday: Deep tropical moisture is back, bringing more clouds, rain, and slightly cooler temps to end the week. Temperatures today & tomorrow will warm from the 70s to near 90 degrees before rain arrives each day. Scattered afternoon storms are likely Thursday and Friday, with a few possible in the mornings—some could bring heavy rain and lightning, so keep rain gear close and stay weather aware!

Up Next: Over the weekend, the deep plume of tropical moisture will be slow to depart. Scattered storms and clouds on Saturday will hold temperatures to the low-90s that afternoon. While it won't be a complete washout of a day, it would be a good idea to have an indoor backup option in mind for outdoor activities.

By Sunday, temperatures will begin to rise again as rain chances dwindle due to departing tropical moisture plus high pressure building over the region. The workweek will start extra toasty, with temperatures returning to the upper-90s with lots of sunshine and little rain. Another round of heat alerts will likely be issued by the start of next week.

The Tropics: An area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf is currently producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Over the next day or two, this system is forecast to move generally westward across the north-central and northeastern portion of the Gulf where some slow development is possible. By this weekend, the system is likely to move inland, ending its chances for development.



Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.