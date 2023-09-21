Thursday AM Forecast: higher "feels-like" temperatures with no relief from rain today

As we begin to feel the moisture move back in today we won’t see any relief from the warm temperatures. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s this afternoon. Rain chances remain very limited as we head into the end of the week.

Today & Tonight: Today will be partly sunny and warm with high temperatures running into the low and mid 90s. A few more clouds will bubble up as compared to previous afternoons as we do have a slight increase of moisture in the air. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Friday and into the weekend, humidity will continue to increase but not return to peak summer levels. Without a ton of humidity and no major storm systems passing through, it is hard to justify anything more than a ten percent rain chance, and that will primarily be near the coast where better moisture resides. Early next week, there are some early signs that a weak cold front will approach the area. Enough moisture will arrive ahead of this feature to support a shower or thunderstorm. Even with the front, dry and warm is the ongoing weather theme.

The Tropics: Hurricane Nigel continues to move north over the central Atlantic Ocean at 18mph with maximum sustained winds of 90mph. Nigel will turn northeast and accelerate through the rest of the week with a decrease in strength and the storm will turn post-tropical by the end of the week.

A tropical wave is currently located a couple of hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is expected to merge with another disturbance located a few hundred miles to its west in a few days. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and there is a seventy percent chance that a tropical depression will form late this week or this weekend while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form within a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the east of the Florida peninsula within the next day or two. There is a forty percent chance that this system could acquire some subtropical characteristics on Friday while it moves generally northward. Regardless of development, this low is likely to bring gusty winds to gale force, heavy rain, and high surf to portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States late this week and into this weekend.

– Emma Kate Cowan

