Thursday AM Forecast: First front has passed, another on the way

The first of two fronts has passed the Capital Area, and cooler conditions are expected for the rest of the week. Another front will move through late Friday, and will bring down our temperatures even more for the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Skies will be clearing throughout the day, as drier air filters into the area. Expect complete sunshine in the afternoon and evening, with highs in the 60s. We will remain clear in the overnight hours, and temperatures will rapidly drop. Lows will be in the lower 40s, so make sure to bundle up in the morning!

Up Next: Friday will feature highs in the 60s with lots of sunshine. Another front looks to pass through in the late evening, and this will bring down our temperatures even more over the weekend. Lows in the low to mid 30s will be possible both weekend mornings. Areas of frost, and even some light freezes will be possible. Full sunshine is expected for the afternoons with highs near 60. A moderating trend in temperatures will be underway early next week. Highs will return to the 70s by Tuesday. The latest forecast for Christmas Day calls for highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, and some showers around the area.

– Balin

