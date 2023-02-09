Thursday AM Forecast: Dry skies today, but a few showers come back this weekend

A sneaky rainmaker will bring light rain over the weekend. Keep an eye on the Saturday forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Now that the storms have cleared, we will be cooling off into the weekend. Today will be dry with temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. Temperatures tonight will be in the 40s.

Up Next: Friday morning there may be a few showers especially south and east of Baton Rouge in the morning as that same rainmaker has a little left in the tank. Friday temperatures will be in the 50s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s late Friday night. On Saturday morning there will be dense clouds and some on and off light rain for the first half of the day. Any rain will dry up in the afternoon, but the clouds will last all day. Temperatures will be chilly in the 50s all afternoon. If you are headed out to a parade, make sure you plan accordingly. Sunday is looking mostly sunny and dry with cool temperatures starting in the 30s and afternoon highs near 60°. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

