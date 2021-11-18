Thursday AM Forecast: Dodging showers all morning long, Lunar eclipse tonight

A few showers will be around today before temperatures fall.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A few showers have already moved through the area and more on and off showers are expected through the morning as the cold front approaches the area. Temperatures will reach the low 70s ahead of the front, but after it passes in the early afternoon, temperatures will start dropping. This evening temperatures will be in the 50s with clearing conditions. Skies will be clear overnight, and temperatures will drop into the 40s.

As skies clear tonight, you may be able to see the longest lunar eclipse in about 600 years! READ MORE HERE

Up Next: Friday morning will start in the 40s and afternoon highs will max out in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s in the afternoon and overnight lows near 50 degrees. Sunday will see a bit more cloud cover and a stray shower will be possible. Most areas will stay dry, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The next chance for significant rainfall will come in along another cold front late Monday. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-60s and will drop into the upper 30s overnight into Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!