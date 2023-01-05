Thursday AM Forecast: Clear skies last through the first half of the weekend

Clear skies will last for the rest of the work week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Good morning! It’s a little chilly out there this morning with temperatures in the mid-40s. This afternoon, there will be clear skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.

Still need to take down your outside lights? You may have to dodge a few showers if you wait until Sunday. pic.twitter.com/HlyRuGiwuZ — Marisa Nuzzo WBRZ (@marisanuzzowx) January 5, 2023

Up Next: High temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Friday too with more sunshine. Saturday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the mid-50s. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. On Sunday, scattered showers will be around for the first half of day. Not everyone will see rain, and it will not rain all day. Temperatures between the showers will be in the upper 60s. A few showers will linger into the new week, but showers will be mostly light and isolated. Afternoon temperatures next week are trending in the 60s. Showers will be possible again for the first half of the day on Monday, but again not tracking a washout. Seasonal temperatures will last into next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

