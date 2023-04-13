Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: A few showers today and more showers will be possible this weekend
Thursday is trending dryer than forecast but keep an eye on the weekend forecast.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: A few showers will be around today, but it will not be a total washout. Expect showers in and out in the morning and then dryer in the afternoon. The showers will be light. Temperatures will struggle to reach 70° and we will spend the afternoon in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight you can give your AC a break with temperatures in the mid-50s.
Up Next: Friday is trending dry with temperatures rebounding into the low 80s. Friday night will have temperatures in the mid-60s. Rain will be back in the forecast for Saturday with scattered thunderstorms moving through in the afternoon after about 2pm. These storms will produce periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Storms will become more widespread across the area in the evening hours and some will last into the very early morning hours of Sunday. Sunday will be drying up after 7am. Then we will trend mostly sunny and dry into next week with temperatures in the low 80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Feds release photo of wreckage from deadly BRPD helicopter crash, say emergency...
-
Madi Brooks' mother hopes new bill can help prevent others from meeting...
-
One year after Devin Page Jr.'s death, family of slain 3-year-old wants...
-
Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims has passed away
-
DOTD: Distracted drivers hitting Government Street medians, causing damage
Sports Video
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win