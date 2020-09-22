72°
Three suspects wanted on multiple charges turn themselves in to Ascension authorities
ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that three suspects wanted for multiple charges related to disorderly behavior have turned themselves in to authorities.
The three who surrendered have been identified as 51-year-old Charles "Lil Miami" Ealem, 28-year-old Jyrah Bringier, and 25-year-old Murphy "Razzy" Ealem.
The Sheriff's Office says the three have been charged with 'letting a disorderly place, keeping a disorderly place, disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and Donaldsonville City Ordinance; disorderly housekeeping.'
The three surrendered after authorities appealed to the public, asking that anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts, alert the Sheriff's Office.
