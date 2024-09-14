Three suspects arrested in 'drug activity' shooting off Cedarcrest Tuesday

UPDATE: Two more arrest have been made in the Crestwood St. homicide. Tyler Westmore, 22, and Darnell Mackyeon, 20, were arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder.

**********

BATON ROUGE - Police said the fifth killing since Saturday in the city may be tied to drugs after a man was found shot dead on Crestwood Street, off Cedarcrest Tuesday morning.

Jermiquec Going, 25, was the victim, police said. He was found in a yard of a home on Crestwood; He'd been shot multiple times.

Friday, police announced a man from Reserve was arrested in the case. Bono Kollie, 24, was charged with murder after being arrested by a fugitive task force.

Police respond to reports of Going being found dead in the yard around 7:11 Tuesday morning. Police had also been called Monday night to reports of someone hearing gunfire, but did not find anything, a witness told WBRZ at the scene.

Police said in a news release that "this shooting might have occurred during some type of drug activity."

It's the fifth homicide reported in Baton Rouge since Saturday, which kicked off a violent weekend that left four people dead in separate killings.