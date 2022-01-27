Three police officers wounded in Houston shootout

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON - Three police officers were struck by gunfire near downtown Houston Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said three officers were shot on McGowen Street near I-69 around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

KTRK reports officers were investigating a disturbance call when a chase ensued. The suspect reportedly crashed their vehicle and then opened fire on pursuing deputies.

Surveillance video obtained by the station showed officers exchanging gunfire with the suspect.

The department said the shooter fled the area in a white Mercedes.

All three officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston where they are said to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story.