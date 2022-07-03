84°
Latest Weather Blog
Three people injured after boat catches fire in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - Several agencies in Livingston Parish including Livingston Parish Sheriff and the Fire Protection District #2 were called out to assist with a boat that had caught fire.
According to authorities, the boat was having trouble running before bursting into flames. Three people were injured and treated at a hospital for burns.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What to expect for WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi
-
Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Baker; one person injured
-
How a rape survivor was ordered to pay child support; watch the...
-
Baton Rouge businesses are hopeful developers can turn blight into success
-
Local second-graders collect thousands of pennies, donate to charities a world away
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Springfield Bulldogs
-
Matt Trent and Blake Ruffino recap the past week in LSU sports
-
'I couldn't sign it fast enough:' Zion Williamson extending contract with Pelicans
-
Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his...
-
Dunham QB Jackson House using football to build stronger bond with his...