Three more days to apply for Ida assistance from FEMA

BATON ROUGE - The federal government is still assisting survivors of Hurricane Ida, but the deadline to apply for assistance is fast approaching.

FEMA says Ida survivors who need assistance in finding temporary housing, rebuilding homes, and replacing destroyed property have until Monday, Nov. 29 to apply for help.

The three ways to apply are listed below:

-Online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA app, available on both Apple and Android devices.

-In person at a Disaster Recovery Center. Locate the nearest DRC at fema.gov/drc.

-By phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA that number.

For the latest information from FEMA, visit fema.gov/disaster/4611.