Latest Weather Blog
Three LSU Tigers plan to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
BATON ROUGE - Now that the regular season is over, the announcements flood in for players who plan to declare for the NFL Draft or enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Tuesday, three LSU football players announced that they would enter the portal when it opens on Dec. 9.
Wide receiver CJ Daniels was first to announce his plans to transfer. A representative for Daniels confirmed the news to On3 Sports.
Daniels spent just one season in Baton Rouge after transferring from Liberty. He had 42 receptions for 480 yards, but did not score a touchdown in 2024.
Shortly after the news broke about Daniels, edge rusher Da'Shawn Womack announced to On3 Sports that he will also enter the transfer portal.
The sophomore was a five-star recruit in the 2023 signing class and he totaled 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four passes defended in his two seasons in the Purple and Gold.
Another loss to the Tiger defense came when safety Jordan Allen told On3 Sports about his plans to also enter the transfer portal.
Trending News
Allen was a starter for LSU this season prior to an injury. In his three seasons at LSU, the redshirt sophomore recorded 22 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass defended. He played in 16 total games for the Tigers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
-
Century-old building to be renovated into an affordable housing unit
-
Springfield officer arrested, accused of inappropriate online relationship with a juvenile
-
New state tax overhaul raises questions about costs
Sports Video
-
Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens named SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year
-
Saints lose Taysom Hill for the remainder of the season with a...
-
LSU men's basketball prepares for SEC/ACC Challenge against Florida State
-
Kim Mulkey earns 100th win at LSU
-
LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record