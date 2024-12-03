Three LSU Tigers plan to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE - Now that the regular season is over, the announcements flood in for players who plan to declare for the NFL Draft or enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Tuesday, three LSU football players announced that they would enter the portal when it opens on Dec. 9.

Wide receiver CJ Daniels was first to announce his plans to transfer. A representative for Daniels confirmed the news to On3 Sports.

Daniels spent just one season in Baton Rouge after transferring from Liberty. He had 42 receptions for 480 yards, but did not score a touchdown in 2024.

Shortly after the news broke about Daniels, edge rusher Da'Shawn Womack announced to On3 Sports that he will also enter the transfer portal.

The sophomore was a five-star recruit in the 2023 signing class and he totaled 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four passes defended in his two seasons in the Purple and Gold.

Another loss to the Tiger defense came when safety Jordan Allen told On3 Sports about his plans to also enter the transfer portal.

Allen was a starter for LSU this season prior to an injury. In his three seasons at LSU, the redshirt sophomore recorded 22 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass defended. He played in 16 total games for the Tigers.