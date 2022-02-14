64°
Three killed during fight outside Texas sports bar
LAREDO, Texas - Three men were shot to death early Sunday morning after a fight broke out at a bar in south Texas.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. outside the TKO Sports Bar and Grill in Laredo. Police said three men were shot during the confrontation.
Two men, ages 21 and 25, died at the scene. The third victim, a 21-year-old, later died at a hospital.
Police announced Sunday night that Manuel Martinez, 22, had been arrested in the shooting. He was booked on three counts of first-degree murder.
The victim's names have not been released as of Monday morning.
