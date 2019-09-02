89°
Three inmates transported from EBR Parish Prison with drug-like medical conditions

2 hours 36 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, September 02 2019 Sep 2, 2019 September 02, 2019 4:32 PM September 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to the parish prison Monday afternoon after reports of multiple inmates having drug-like medical conditions.

Sources tell WBRZ three inmates were transported from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say they're in stable condition.

We're waiting to get more information.

