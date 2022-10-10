Latest Weather Blog
Three, including juvenile, arrested for attempted murder after 45 shots fired Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning after a shot spotter registered 45 shots fired.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 3200 block of Charles Street around 9:30 a.m. when a shot spotter registered the gunfire. When officers arrived, a male victim gave them descriptions of the men who shot at him and that they reportedly drove toward North Acadian Thruway after the shooting.
Police obtained surveillance footage showing the shooting and the direction the three fled. They were able to find and detain the three men, and the victim identified all three in a lineup.
BRPD charged Jason Hayes, 18, and Zachariah Kibby, 20, with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, among other charges.
The third suspect in the shooting was found to be a juvenile and his name was not released.
