Three hurt, one critical after crash on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a crash on Florida Boulevard Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Florida near Airline Highway. Authorities say three people were taken to a hospital from the scene. One of those victims was said to be in critical condition.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bad crash that sent three to the hospital, closes Florida WB at Wooddale. pic.twitter.com/EL7wcXzT1E— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 3, 2019
At least three vehicles appeared to be involved.
It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.
