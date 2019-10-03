Three hurt, one critical after crash on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a crash on Florida Boulevard Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Florida near Airline Highway. Authorities say three people were taken to a hospital from the scene. One of those victims was said to be in critical condition.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bad crash that sent three to the hospital, closes Florida WB at Wooddale. pic.twitter.com/EL7wcXzT1E — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 3, 2019

At least three vehicles appeared to be involved.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.