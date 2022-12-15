50°
Three helicopter passengers rescued from life raft after crash into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coastline

Thursday, December 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TERREBONNE BAY - Three people were stranded on a life raft off the Louisiana coast Thursday morning after their helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. 

According to the United States Coast Guard, the personal helicopter crashed about 30 miles off Terrebonne Bay, leaving three passengers adrift on a raft. 

The Coast Guard said all passengers were airlifted from the life raft and taken to Houma-Terrebonne Airport for emergency medical treatment.

One passenger sustained back injuries, and all three are reportedly in stable condition as of Thursday evening.

