Three arrested, suspected of smuggling drugs from Texas to Baton Rouge

Friday, November 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a group of people who were allegedly transporting illegal narcotics across state lines.

On Friday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Kristal Nicole McClendon, Joshua Michael Rochkind and Brandon Eugene Marshall. 

Deputies arrested them in the Baton Rouge area and seized the following items. 

- 12 Cases =144 (1 pint) bottles of Promethazine w/ Codeine = (2,304 liquid ounces)
- Tauras 9mm Handgun
- 8 THC Cartridges
- 8 grams of Marijuana

All three face charges of drug possession with intent to distribute. McClendon is additionally facing weapons charges.

