Three arrested, pounds of drugs seized after months-long narcotics investigation, State Police says

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested Wednesday after a months-long, multiple-agency investigation into a drug ring operating out of the capital city.

State Police said it worked with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office to carry out the investigation over two months. During the investigation, Juan Adrian Banks, 42, was identified as a person of interest who was allegedly distributing drugs out of two Baton Rouge residences.

In a search of the homes, authorities found 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of cocaine, 1.3 pounds of marijuana, three grams of heroin, multiple firearms and a brick press, "which is commonly used to shape large quantities of cocaine."

Wednesday, authorities arrested Banks along with 41-year-old Lois Johnson and 23-year-old William Dolly, Jr. The three suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on various drug charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.