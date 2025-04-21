Three arrested for Assumption High vandalism

Photo: Casey Landry, Hayes Chandler, and Haydn Rivere

NAPOLEONVILLE- Three men have been arrested for their connection to a vandalism that occurred on property owned by the Assumption Parish School Board.

On May 10, deputies responded to a vandalism complaint at Assumption High School. At the scene, deputies observed entry locks on doors had been filled with what appeared to be glue, causing damages in excess of $8,000.

According to a release 18-year-old Casey Landry, 17-year-old Hayes Chandler, and 18-year-old Haydn Rivere were identified as suspects.

All three men are charged with criminal trespassing and simple criminal damage to property in excess of $8,000. They were arrested Friday and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Friday and released on bond.