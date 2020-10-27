Three armed robbers entered unlocked apartment, shot occupant, Thibodaux police say

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Thibodaux police are asking the public for assistance in identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 22.

Police say around midnight three armed men walked into an unlocked apartment located in the 300 block of North Canal Bouleavrd and robbed its occupants.

During the robbery, police say one of the victims tried to fight back and began to wrestle with one of the suspects. During their fight, the suspect shot the victim in the arm.

After this initial gunshot was fired, the three suspects fled the scene and jumped into a nearby vehicle.

But police say as they were leaving in the vehicle, they fired several more shots in the direction of the apartment. Bullets hit the apartment and four vehicles in the area.

The victim who was shot was treated at local hospital and later released.

Thibodaux Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects involved, submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Those who submit a tip through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.