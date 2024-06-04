Threat of severe weather ends for Tuesday, more storms possible in days ahead

UPDATE (6/4/24, 6:50pm) -- The severe weather threat has ended in the Capital Area for Tuesday night. However, showers and thunderstorms are not entirely finished with us for the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A batch of showers and thunderstorms will weaken into the evening hours. Most of the night is expected to stay dry. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 70s and it will feel muggy. Wednesday brings yet another tricky forecast with a line of showers and thunderstorms expected to approach the area from the northwest. There is less confidence on this line staying fully intact as it moves into the Capital Area during the afternoon hours. At a minimum, isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely. Of course, rain coverage could be much higher if a healthy squall line advances. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. A weak front will sag in from the north and could stir up a couple of showers and thunderstorms, especially Thursday. There are some signs that this front could take moisture down a notch meaning low to no chances for rain the weekend. It will stay hot and somewhat sticky though, after all, it is now June on the Gulf Coast. There is reason to keep an eye on another front early next week which could also stir up some precipitation, but perhaps more noticeably drop humidity for a day or two. Though it is unlikely for the time of year, an early June dip in humidity would not be unprecedented.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Josh