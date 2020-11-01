Latest Weather Blog
Thousands received free food, masks at Saturday's Government Street drive-thru event
BATON ROUGE - This October 31 many locals opted on giving back instead of simply celebrating.
On Saturday, a slew of capital city volunteers used 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to participate in a drive-through boxed food and mask giveaway sponsored by a partnership between East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Wesley United Methodist Church, and the United Cajun Navy.
"We're out here serving the community," a volunteer explained. "We understand that people have been lined up out here since 6:30 in the morning. So, we're happy come and be part of that effort to make sure people have food and to make sure that people are continuing to be healthy during the pandemic."
The event took place in the parking lot of 544 Government Street, and over 2,500 boxes of food and masks were distributed.
