Thousands of residents disposed trash at Baton Rouge's hazardous waste collection

BATON ROUGE - It was a record turn out at Saturday's hazardous waste collection at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Officials say about two thousand people showed up to dispose of their hazardous materials.

"More than an hour wait time, but we do appreciate the patients from our residents, we have a lot more turn out than we expected."

Manager of the Baton Rouge's Recycling Department, Lisa Mahoney said.

Hundreds of cars were already in line before the collection started at 9 a.m. Twice the amount of people attended this year compared to when they held the event in 2018.

"I came at 9 and they wouldn't let me in, because they were backed up," David Mese said who was dropping off some florescent light bulbs. Mese said he was in line for almost 2-hours.

Although city officials were overwhelmed, they were pleased with the large turnout, because they don't want hazardous waste to end up in a garbage can.

Just last month two garbage trucks caught on fire due to hazardous material being being disposed improperly. Baton Rouge City Parish holds the collection twice a year, once in the fall and another in the spring.