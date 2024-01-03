Thousands of people expected in Baton Rouge to watch inauguration

BATON ROUGE - In just a few days, the 57th Governor will be sworn in.

On the capitol steps are plywood, power tools, and plastic covering the stage. Crews have been working for weeks, rain or shine, to prepare.

"Been working out here in the rain, we've all gotten wet, freezing, dried, but we set 20-foot woodland cypress trees up on the platform, which has never been done before," Bud Courson, the event organizer, said.

Courson says out of all the inaugurations he has organized, Jeff Landry's will be like no other.

"If you look back, the red carpet will come out of the blue and white platform area; above that will be a beautiful state seal with a lot of American flags, and there will be over 9,000 flags. There will be things never done before like live drone footage," Courson said.

Thousands are expected to watch out on the lawn.

"It'll be a beautiful event. The weather is usually tricky, but we're praying for pretty weather," Courson said.

Parking near capitol may be a bit challenging, as numbered spots are usually reserved for elected officials. Luckily, for those planning on attending, there are more than a dozen parking garages downtown.

