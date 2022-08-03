81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thousands lost power in Baton Rouge amid Wednesday morning storm

9 hours 23 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, August 03 2022 Aug 3, 2022 August 03, 2022 8:58 AM August 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A little over 6,000 people were left without power amid storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning. 

Major outings included the stretch from Greenwell Springs Road down Lobdell Avenue until Florida Boulevard, and from Florida Boulevard until Jefferson Highway.

Another major outage stretched along Perkins Road from Essen Lane until shortly before College Drive.

Trending News

As of 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, the number of reported outages dropped from an estimated 6,200 to approximately 980.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days