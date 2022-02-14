40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thousands lose power in Baton Rouge early Monday

Monday, February 14 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of Entergy customers lost power after a major outage Monday morning. 

Entergy reported over 6,400 households were without electricity shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. Most of the affected customers were north of the Millerville Road exit along I-12.

The power company attributed the problem to an equipment failure at a substation in the area. Service has since been restored to the majority of homes affected. 

