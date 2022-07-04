Thousands expected to turn out for Plaquemine's 4th of July celebration

PLAQUEMINE - The Williams family is having their 4th of July gathering at their home, right next to where the City of Plaquemine holds its fireworks show.

“Front row seats,” resident Charles Williams said. “It’s awesome, I enjoy it every year.”

The city’s Hometown Celebration takes place at the city pavilion and boat dock area behind Charles Williams’ home. The July 4th event has ballooned in the 22 years since it’s been around.

“It has grown tremendously,” event organizer Lorraine Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo has helped plan the celebration since it started with a handful of vendors.

“With fireworks and the events that we hold here, sometimes we have as many as 8,000 people lined up to see everything,” Hidalgo said.

She also says people line up on the other side of the river for the fireworks show.

“We are starting to see people go on the levee and watch all our fireworks,” Hidalgo said.

Teresa Sears is one of the 40 vendors who now rent a space to sell her homemade cobbler, preserves and other items.

“I’m hoping to make a little spending money, not a lot but whatever,” Sears said.

The city also has a boat parade at the newly renovated Waterfront Park, that also serves as a salute to local veterans.

“We have a ceremony with them there, and we just honor military people,” Hidalgo said.

And Williams says he can’t think of a better way to celebrate an American holiday.

“A lot of families coming together, kids, just all out having a great day. Could you pick a better place to be? I couldn’t.”

The hometown celebration is Plaquemine’s second-largest event behind it’s Krewe of Comogo Mardi Gras parade.