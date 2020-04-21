This year's Strawberry Festival postponed until 2021

PONCHATOULA - The 2020 Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 health crisis, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

The Julian Dufreche Strawberry Day in the Park will take place in March of next year and shortly after this, the 49th Annual Strawberry Festival will be held, from April 9-11.

Organizers decided to hold the celebration next year so as to wait for the next strawberry season.