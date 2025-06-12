88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Third suspect arrested for murder after educator killed in Airline Highway shooting

26 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, June 12 2025 Jun 12, 2025 June 12, 2025 2:35 PM June 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a third suspect in a 2024 shooting that killed a woman on Airline Highway and Greenwell Street.

Robert Lewis, 19, was booked by the Baton Rouge Police Department for murder after Teressa Calligan, a community educator, was shot and killed on September 15, 2024.

Lewis is the third suspect arrested in this shooting; David Catherine, who is also a rapper known as "RealBleeda," and Roger Parker, a man indicted for the separate drive-by murder of 8-year-old Diellon Daniels, were also booked for first-degree murder.

BRPD said Lewis was being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on unrelated charges and had previous arrests of first-degree murder, illegal possession of weapons, aggravated flight, aggravated criminal damage to property and intimidating a witness among other charges.

Lewis has been identified in police records as a member of the "60" gang and is accused of being involved in a conspiracy to kill a family member of a murder victim or a witness to that killing.

Trending News

Catherine and Parker were affiliated with a street gang known as the "Bleedas", officials said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days