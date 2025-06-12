Third suspect arrested for murder after educator killed in Airline Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a third suspect in a 2024 shooting that killed a woman on Airline Highway and Greenwell Street.

Robert Lewis, 19, was booked by the Baton Rouge Police Department for murder after Teressa Calligan, a community educator, was shot and killed on September 15, 2024.

Lewis is the third suspect arrested in this shooting; David Catherine, who is also a rapper known as "RealBleeda," and Roger Parker, a man indicted for the separate drive-by murder of 8-year-old Diellon Daniels, were also booked for first-degree murder.

BRPD said Lewis was being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on unrelated charges and had previous arrests of first-degree murder, illegal possession of weapons, aggravated flight, aggravated criminal damage to property and intimidating a witness among other charges.

Lewis has been identified in police records as a member of the "60" gang and is accused of being involved in a conspiracy to kill a family member of a murder victim or a witness to that killing.

Catherine and Parker were affiliated with a street gang known as the "Bleedas", officials said.