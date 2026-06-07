Roux's First Day at the Mansion introduces families to Louisiana's culture, storytelling and wildlife

BATON ROUGE — The Old Governor's Mansion in Baton Rouge invited families to a special literary event on Sunday.

Author Julie Becnel hosted Roux's First Day at the Mansion, a free event featuring a reading of her children's book "Roux's First Day."

The event included a scavenger hunt, a children's music class, a drawing workshop and a presentation from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries featuring alligators.

Organizers said the activities are designed to celebrate Louisiana's culture, storytelling and wildlife.