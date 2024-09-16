71°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman was reportedly shot before she crashed into sheriff's deputy vehicle on Airline Highway late Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot on Airline Highway and Greenwell Street before ramming into a sheriff's office patrol unit.
The woman was shot multiple times and died on the scene. Two other people were injured, but it was unclear if they were in the car with her at the time of the shooting.
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m.. The coroner's office was called thirty minutes later. The identity of the deceased has not yet become available.
Trending News
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman was reportedly shot before she crashed into sheriff's deputy vehicle on...
-
Teenager shows off timeless car at West Baton Rouge Parish's 18th annual...
-
Multiple organizations giving away free food and resources in Morgan City after...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Elayn Hunt inmate found dead in cell Sunday
-
One person killed at Airline Highway and Greenwell Street
Sports Video
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal