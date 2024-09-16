Woman was reportedly shot before she crashed into sheriff's deputy vehicle on Airline Highway late Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot on Airline Highway and Greenwell Street before ramming into a sheriff's office patrol unit.

The woman was shot multiple times and died on the scene. Two other people were injured, but it was unclear if they were in the car with her at the time of the shooting.

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m.. The coroner's office was called thirty minutes later. The identity of the deceased has not yet become available.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.