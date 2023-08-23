Third arrest made in Zachary teen's murder; suspect captured Tuesday in Texas

ZACHARY - Three people are now in custody for the death of an 18-year-old who was gunned down in Zachary last month.

On Tuesday, the Zachary Police Department said 20-year-old Ki'Drell Dantzier was captured in Houston, Texas by federal marshals. He's the third and final suspect linked to the shooting of Makayla Moore, police said.

Moore was shot around 8 p.m. July 28 near the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street.

An arrest warrant said Moore was in a car with her mother and her girlfriend. Moore got out of the car due to a fight with her girlfriend and started walking toward Highway 19.

The women told police they heard Moore say "What, you wanna do something?" before a single gunshot was fired. One of the witnesses told police that Ki'drell Dantzier and Derrionte Moore were on the porch of a yellow house at 3805 Lee Street when the gun fired. They were identified as the men who shot Makayla.

A different witness said they saw Makayla standing on the corner of Lee Street that night. They said three men were sitting on the porch of the yellow house arguing. One of them walked up, shot Makayla and all three ran.

Police say Moore and the person who shot her had history.

"From my understanding, they did know each other and they had some type of misunderstandings between them. Not sure exactly what that was right now, but they did know each other," Zachary Police Chief Daryl Lawrence said.

The trio are apparently well known to the neighborhood and police.

"We've had a couple [shootings] in that area in that year or two, so we've had a few in that area, but in general we don't have a lot."

In the last two years, though, the house at this address and its occupants have been a steady nuisance.

"We're actually trying to locate the owner of that residence so that we can have some kind of conversation with the owner to see if we can maybe get them to do something about that crowd that's living there"

Police were given a screenshot of a threatening social media post after the murder. Officers determined the post was made by William Cage.

The weekend of the shooting, police arrested William Cage, who they say had been at the yellow house at the time of the shooting. Derrionte Moore was arrested days later.

During a search of the home, a prescription bottle with Cage's name and date of birth was found.

"We arrested him as principal because we believe he was one of the ones that helped them get away from the area."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral costs. For more information, click here.