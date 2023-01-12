Thieves spent weeks 'preying' on drivers at gas stations along I-10; one still on the run

Daurance McClendon

SLIDELL - Two men are accused of stealing numerous vehicles from gas stations along I-10, preying on drivers while they were pumping fuel or inside the store.

According to the Slidell Police Department, 20-year-old Frederick Price and 21-year-old Daurance McClendon are responsible for the weeks-long string of vehicle thefts, ranging from September to November 2022, that primarily took place at local gas stations.

Officers said the most recent crime happened on Nov. 26 at a Circle K on Voters Road, when the pair stole a vehicle and were driving off when the owner fired a gun at them. The vehicle was later found abandoned less than four miles away from the gas station.

Thursday, police said Price was arrested for his role in the crimes. McClendon, his accomplice, is still on the run and wanted for motor vehicle theft charges.

McClendon is believed to be in Slidell or New Orleans. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at (985) 643-3131, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.