Thief burglarizes car, steals backpack with grandfather's ashes inside

BATON ROUGE- Payton Martin was visiting Baton Rouge for the LSU football game against Alabama in November. It was a fun night until someone broke into his car, stealing many items.

"The whole car was rummaged through, the glove box was open and the doors were open. I can't even put it into words how pissed off I was," Martin said.

Martin told WBRZ there was a lot of expensive items in the car, but the thieves only took his backpack.

The backpack had many things, including a phone, apartment keys, a hard drive with work files, and his grandfathers ashes.

Martin called Baton Rouge Police and they were able to trace the backpack to a home in Baton Rouge. Officers told Martin the address sounded familiar.

Martin says police told him the thief was a 13-year-old boy. It appeared this was not his first encounter with officers.

Police retrieved the backpack with most of Martin's items, but not his grandfathers ashes.

"It's really frustrating because to me, that means everything. But for a thief, they don't know what that is. I mean. it's just a jar full of ashes," Martin said.

Martin told WBRZ that he was close to his grandfather, who died in February. He is angry that someone easily stole something so precious to him with no regard.

"To have that memory robbed by a thief that has no idea the sadness they are causing people, it's just unforgivable."

Police have not responded to our request on if an arrest was made.