'They weren't ready': Some Popeyes locations hiring extra workers ahead of chicken sandwich's return

Source: Bloomberg
By: Jeremy Krail

A company operating about 150 Popeyes restaurants across the country says it will be hiring hundreds of new employees as the return of the monstrously popular chicken sandwich looms near.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Sun Holdings, Inc. plans to hire 400 additional employees at its Popeyes franchises before it brings the sandwich back in early November.

“The first time they weren’t ready,” Chief Executive Officer Guillermo Perales told Bloomberg. "We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

The sandwich sold out nationwide in a matter of weeks back in August after a social media-fueled influx of customers overwhelmed most Popeyes locations.

None of Sun Holdings' locations operate in Louisiana. 

