'They did him wrong:' Neighbors discuss as body of man killed in shooting left uncovered at scene

BATON ROUGE - In some cases, at a crime scene, there are tarps or fences that investigators might surround a victim's body with. After the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on Tennessee Street, the body of 25-year-old Kyron Carter remained untouched for more than an hour.

A crowd gathered later that afternoon at Tennessee and Buchanan. Resident Damium Brown says he was present at the scene and was unnerved by what he witnessed.

"They did him wrong," Brown said. "This isn't 1955. It's 2025. You've got to take care of the community."

Baton Rouge Police said 25-year-old Kyron Carter was killed when a car drove up and started shooting around 4:30 p.m. However, after the shooting, Carter's body remained in the open, in view of the gathering onlookers.

"I know it's a very sensitive situation, and with that person being out there with their loved ones, seeing it is tragic all the way around," L'Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department said. "A lot of times, we don't hide or cover the actual scene because there might be vital evidence."

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office outlined its protocol.

In a statement, they said:

"Once law enforcement determines that they have either marked or collected all of the relevant evidence and obtained visual documentation of the overall scene..." Then, in the presence of a death investigator, they say the body can be manipulated or otherwise disturbed, "including physically covering it."

There seems to be an exception in state law. According to the revised statute, the body may be moved if it is "necessary for the preservation of the body, or if necessary to protect public safety or welfare."

Kyron Carter leaves behind a one-year-old son, and police ask anyone with information to reach out.