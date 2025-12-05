Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: Six arrested, three wanted after fentanyl raid across multiple parishes
BATON ROUGE - Six people were arrested and three people are wanted after a fentanyl raid across East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
EBRSO said they conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and after numerous hours of surveillance, they were able to find search warrants for locations in those three parishes.
Deputies seized 76 grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of suspected black tar heroin, over 12 grams of cocaine, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, 1.87 ounces of methamphetamine, and more.
Marcus Alexander, Frederick Alexander, Keyric Butler, Antonio Butler, Hollis Priest, and Kendrick Washington were arrested on various drug or fugitive charges.
Tramaine Rogers, Chad Jones and Montrell Sanders are still at large.
