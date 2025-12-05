47°
Lane Kiffin cancels appearance on GameDay, says he's 'finishing some things out' with players, coach

1 hour 17 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, December 05 2025 Dec 5, 2025 December 05, 2025 9:00 PM December 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - After being scheduled to appear on College GameDay this Saturday for the SEC Championship game, Lane Kiffin reversed course and canceled his appearance.

On Twitter/X Friday night, Kiffin responded to a recruiting post about No. 1 overall recruit Lamar Brown, saying that he "had to stay in BR" because he's "still finishing things out with players and a coach."

While Kiffin did not clarify what he meant, LSU is working to round out their defensive staff as defensive coordinator Blake Baker is weighing whether to stay with the Tigers or take the vacant Tulane head coaching job; FootballScoop reported that while Tulane feels confident Baker will be their next head coach, LSU feels confident in retaining him.

Kiffin also seeking to hire former Texas A&M interim head coach and Syracuse defensive line coach Elijah Williams for a defensive line coach position. 

