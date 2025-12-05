Latest Weather Blog
Manager at contractor business accused of stealing nearly $2,000 through fraudulent checks
BATON ROUGE — A manager at CDR General Contractors allegedly stole $1,900 from the business by writing fraudulent checks in the name of a former employee and depositing them into a coworker's account.
Nicholas Spears, 24, was arrested Thursday by the Baton Rouge Police Department on felony charges of access device fraud, forgery, bank fraud and monetary instrument abuse.
According to arrest documents, Spears allegedly told a coworker he could make money just by giving Spears his bank account information. Spears allegedly wrote two fraudulent checks from the business to his coworker's bank account, but wrote a former employee's name on the checks.
Police spoke to the former employee, who said he knew nothing about the checks and wanted to pursue charges.
