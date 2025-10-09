81°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner says 25-year-old man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting on Tennessee Street
BATON ROUGE — A 25-year-old was killed in a shooting along Tennessee Street earlier this week.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said the Wednesday shooting resulted in the death of Kyron Carter.
Baton Rouge Police were called to the shooting around 4:37 p.m. According to witnesses on the scene, someone was driving by and started shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: 'Nightmare on Highway 30' Trunk or Treat event happening...
-
'I ain't dead yet:' Dolly Parton posts video reassuring fans after swirling...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
2une In Previews: Help and Hope Ascension holding domestic violence prevention march...
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison
-
LSU preparing for SC quarterback Sellers