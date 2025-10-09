Coroner says 25-year-old man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting on Tennessee Street

BATON ROUGE — A 25-year-old was killed in a shooting along Tennessee Street earlier this week.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said the Wednesday shooting resulted in the death of Kyron Carter.

Baton Rouge Police were called to the shooting around 4:37 p.m. According to witnesses on the scene, someone was driving by and started shooting.