'The time has come' - Pat Sajak announces upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune will be his last

By: Logan Cullop

Pat Sajak is leaving “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last.

Sajak announced his retirement on twitter. 

Sajak, 76, has hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1981. His co-host, Vanna White, came on in 1982. The pair have been working together for four decades and recently introduced Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, to fill in for White. 

