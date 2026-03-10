76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana lawmaker proposes naming new Mississippi River bridge after President Trump

4 hours 17 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2026 Mar 10, 2026 March 10, 2026 3:37 PM March 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A proposed bill, if passed, would name a new bridge over the Mississippi River after President Donald Trump.

House Bill 221, sponsored by Rep. Michael Echols, R-Monroe, would dub the bridge the "President Donald J. Trump Expressway." 

The highly anticipated bridge will connect La. 1 near Plaquemine and La. 30 near St. Gabriel. 

Trending News

Echols is currently running for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District. That seat is up for grabs after U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow left it to challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. Echols is running against Trump-endorsed state Sen. Blake Miguez, R-Erath; state Sen. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge; and state Board of Supervisors Chair Misti Cordell of Monroe.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days