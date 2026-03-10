76°
Louisiana lawmaker proposes naming new Mississippi River bridge after President Trump
BATON ROUGE — A proposed bill, if passed, would name a new bridge over the Mississippi River after President Donald Trump.
House Bill 221, sponsored by Rep. Michael Echols, R-Monroe, would dub the bridge the "President Donald J. Trump Expressway."
The highly anticipated bridge will connect La. 1 near Plaquemine and La. 30 near St. Gabriel.
Echols is currently running for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District. That seat is up for grabs after U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow left it to challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. Echols is running against Trump-endorsed state Sen. Blake Miguez, R-Erath; state Sen. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge; and state Board of Supervisors Chair Misti Cordell of Monroe.
