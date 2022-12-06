69°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Port Allen Elementary
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from Miss Decuir's 1st grade class at Port Allen Elementary.
Trending News
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New proposal by mayor could mean residents pay more for less garbage...
-
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected
-
Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens facing...
-
Woman suspected of poisoning husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to...
-
St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway