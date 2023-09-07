91°
Latest Weather Blog
The Pledge of Allegiance: Louisiana Key Academy, School for Dyslexia
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 5th grade at Louisiana Key Academy, School for Dyslexia.
Trending News
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street
-
Vacant house ruled total loss after being target of two arsons in...
-
Citing burn ban, LSU and Southern asking tailgaters not to grill at...
-
Metal detectors, clear bag policy coming to West Baton Rouge high school...
-
NAKAMOTO: Disgraced former Plaquemine chief violates probation, judge extends it