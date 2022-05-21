87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Pledge of Allegiance: Junior Master Gardeners Summer Camp

5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, June 29 2016 Jun 29, 2016 June 29, 2016 9:33 AM June 29, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Junior Master Gardeners Summer Camp at The LSU Hilltop Arboretum.

Trending News

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's summer camp is featured!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days