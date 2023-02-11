45°
The Pledge of Allegiance: Ascension Christian Elementary

6 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, April 21 2016 Apr 21, 2016 April 21, 2016 9:37 AM April 21, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st grade at Ascension Christian Elementary.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

