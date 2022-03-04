77°
The first 'fry-day' of Lent kicks off in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - As the first Friday of Lent is upon us, churches around the area are putting together their fish fry events. Religious or not, it's a time where everyone can participate in the act of fasting.
Down here in Cajun country, staying away from meat on Fridays leading up to Easter isn't too difficult—mostly because of all the seafood options we have right here in the city.
Churches and organizations around the area are getting prepped and ready for dine-in, pick-up, and take-out. Below is a list of upcoming fish fry events.
MARCH 4, 11,18, 25, APRIL 1 & 8
Fried Fish or Fried Shrimp Dinners
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Bishop Ott Center
8033 Baringer Rd., Baton Rouge
5-7:30 p.m. orders to go
6-7:30 p.m. for dine in
$8 per plate
Each week a special entrée will be served Gil Brassard 225-400-5052
Fried Fish Suppers
Knight of Columbus
Holy Family Church
KC Hall
670 N. Jefferson Ave.
Port Allen
5:30 – 7 p.m.
$10 per plate, includes fish, potato salad, bread and dessert
Adrian Genre 225-387-9667
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
11486 Ferdinand St.
St. Francisville
6 p.m.
$12 per plate includes grilled or fried fish, potato salad or french fries, coleslaw, bread, drink and dessert
Lenten Fish Fry Dinner
Knight of Columbus
St. Patrick Church
12424 Brogdon Lane
Baton Rouge
5:30 – 7 p.m.
$10 per plate includes fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and roll
Jessica Lawrence
225-753-5750
Lenten Dinners
St. Jean Vianney Church
16166 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. Baton Rouge
5 – 7 p.m., take out only $8 – $10
Church office 225-753-7950
Lenten Meals
St. Mark Church
42021 Hwy. 621 Gonzales
4:30 – 6 p.m
$10
Cecile Haley
225-450-9469/ 225-647-8461
Men’s Club Lenten Fish Fry
St. Alphonsus Church
14041 Greenwell Springs Rd.
Greenwell Springs
4 – 6 p.m.
$8 includes fried fish, fries, coleslaw and a roll
Church office 225-261-4650
MARCH 4, 11, 25, APRIL 1
Lenten Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus
Holy Rosary Church
44450 Hwy. 429
St. Amant
5:30 p.m.
$10 per plate includes fish, french fries, coleslaw and bread
Drinks and dessert sold separately by Ladies Auxiliary 225-647-5321
MARCH 4, 11, 25, APRIL 1 & 8
Lenten Suppers
Immaculate Conception Church
865 Hatchell Ln.
Denham Springs
5–7:30 p.m., drive through only
$10 per plate, ticket available at office or door
Icc-msh.org
Church office 225-665-5359
MARCH 4, 18, APRIL 1
Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus
1702 Pecan Ct.
Ponchatoula
4:30 – 7 p.m.
$10 per plate ($25 for a 3 dates)
Dine in or take out
Durald Pinion 985-386-6834
MARCH 4, 18, 25, APRIL 1 , 8
Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Family Center
445 Marquette Ave.
Baton Rouge
5 – 7 p.m. dine in or take out
$10 per plate includes fish, fries, coleslaw and garlic bread
Credit cards accepted
Deacon Richard Grant 225-926-1883
MARCH 4, 11, 18, 25, APRIL 1 & 15
KPC Council #116 Fish Fry Meals
Immaculate Conception Church
1565 Curtis St. (Activity Center)
Baton Rouge
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
$10 per plate including fried catfish, sweet peas, potato salad, sweet treat
Gerald Berzat 225-276-4674/
Jessica Semien Oliver 225-270-5454
MARCH 11
Fish Fry
Knight of Columbus
St. Mary of False River Church
348 West Main St.
New Roads
11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
$12 per plate
Lisa Chutz 225-638-9665
MARCH 11, 18, 25, APRIL 1 & 8
Men’s Club Fish Fry
St. George Church
7808 St. George Dr.
Baton Rouge
MARCH 18
Lenten Dinner
Catholic Daughters Holy Rosary Church
44450 Hwy. 429
St. Amant
5:30 p.m.
$10 per plate includes shrimp stew, corn, salad and bread
Drinks and dessert sold separately
225-647-5321
MARCH 25
SACCC Annual Fish Fry
St. Aloysius Care Care Center
Cafeteria and Parish Hall
2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge
4 p.m. drive through; dine in 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Pre-sale lunch and dinner $10 in advance, $12 at the door includes fried fish, french fries and coleslaw
Entertainment and raffle
Ticket available from SACCC family or online sacccfishfry.org
Katelyn Hodges SACCCfishfry@gmail. com
APRIL 8
Lenten Dinner
Holy Rosary Youth Ministry
Holy Rosary Church
44450 Hwy. 429
St. Amant
5:30 p.m.
$10 per plate includes shrimp fettucine, salad and bread
Drinks and dessert sold separately 225-647-5321
