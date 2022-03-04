The first 'fry-day' of Lent kicks off in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - As the first Friday of Lent is upon us, churches around the area are putting together their fish fry events. Religious or not, it's a time where everyone can participate in the act of fasting.

Down here in Cajun country, staying away from meat on Fridays leading up to Easter isn't too difficult—mostly because of all the seafood options we have right here in the city.

Churches and organizations around the area are getting prepped and ready for dine-in, pick-up, and take-out. Below is a list of upcoming fish fry events.

MARCH 4, 11,18, 25, APRIL 1 & 8

Fried Fish or Fried Shrimp Dinners

Most Blessed Sacrament Church

Bishop Ott Center

8033 Baringer Rd., Baton Rouge

5-7:30 p.m. orders to go

6-7:30 p.m. for dine in

$8 per plate

Each week a special entrée will be served Gil Brassard 225-400-5052

Fried Fish Suppers

Knight of Columbus

Holy Family Church

KC Hall

670 N. Jefferson Ave.

Port Allen

5:30 – 7 p.m.

$10 per plate, includes fish, potato salad, bread and dessert

Adrian Genre 225-387-9667

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church

11486 Ferdinand St.

St. Francisville

6 p.m.

$12 per plate includes grilled or fried fish, potato salad or french fries, coleslaw, bread, drink and dessert

Lenten Fish Fry Dinner

Knight of Columbus

St. Patrick Church

12424 Brogdon Lane

Baton Rouge

5:30 – 7 p.m.

$10 per plate includes fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and roll

Jessica Lawrence

225-753-5750

Lenten Dinners

St. Jean Vianney Church

16166 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. Baton Rouge

5 – 7 p.m., take out only $8 – $10

Church office 225-753-7950

Lenten Meals

St. Mark Church

42021 Hwy. 621 Gonzales

4:30 – 6 p.m

$10

Cecile Haley

225-450-9469/ 225-647-8461

Men’s Club Lenten Fish Fry

St. Alphonsus Church

14041 Greenwell Springs Rd.

Greenwell Springs

4 – 6 p.m.

$8 includes fried fish, fries, coleslaw and a roll

Church office 225-261-4650

MARCH 4, 11, 25, APRIL 1

Lenten Fish Fry

Knights of Columbus

Holy Rosary Church

44450 Hwy. 429

St. Amant

5:30 p.m.

$10 per plate includes fish, french fries, coleslaw and bread

Drinks and dessert sold separately by Ladies Auxiliary 225-647-5321

MARCH 4, 11, 25, APRIL 1 & 8

Lenten Suppers

Immaculate Conception Church

865 Hatchell Ln.

Denham Springs

5–7:30 p.m., drive through only

$10 per plate, ticket available at office or door

Icc-msh.org

Church office 225-665-5359

MARCH 4, 18, APRIL 1

Fish Fry

Knights of Columbus

1702 Pecan Ct.

Ponchatoula

4:30 – 7 p.m.

$10 per plate ($25 for a 3 dates)

Dine in or take out

Durald Pinion 985-386-6834

MARCH 4, 18, 25, APRIL 1 , 8

Fish Fry

Knights of Columbus

Our Lady of Mercy Church

Family Center

445 Marquette Ave.

Baton Rouge

5 – 7 p.m. dine in or take out

$10 per plate includes fish, fries, coleslaw and garlic bread

Credit cards accepted

Deacon Richard Grant 225-926-1883

MARCH 4, 11, 18, 25, APRIL 1 & 15

KPC Council #116 Fish Fry Meals

Immaculate Conception Church

1565 Curtis St. (Activity Center)

Baton Rouge

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$10 per plate including fried catfish, sweet peas, potato salad, sweet treat

Gerald Berzat 225-276-4674/

Jessica Semien Oliver 225-270-5454

MARCH 11

Fish Fry

Knight of Columbus

St. Mary of False River Church

348 West Main St.

New Roads

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

$12 per plate

Lisa Chutz 225-638-9665

MARCH 11, 18, 25, APRIL 1 & 8

Men’s Club Fish Fry

St. George Church

7808 St. George Dr.

Baton Rouge

MARCH 18

Lenten Dinner

Catholic Daughters Holy Rosary Church

44450 Hwy. 429

St. Amant

5:30 p.m.

$10 per plate includes shrimp stew, corn, salad and bread

Drinks and dessert sold separately

225-647-5321

MARCH 25

SACCC Annual Fish Fry

St. Aloysius Care Care Center

Cafeteria and Parish Hall

2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge

4 p.m. drive through; dine in 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Pre-sale lunch and dinner $10 in advance, $12 at the door includes fried fish, french fries and coleslaw

Entertainment and raffle

sacccfishfry.org Ticket available from SACCC family or online

Katelyn Hodges SACCCfishfry@gmail. com

APRIL 8

Lenten Dinner

Holy Rosary Youth Ministry

Holy Rosary Church

44450 Hwy. 429

St. Amant

5:30 p.m.

$10 per plate includes shrimp fettucine, salad and bread

Drinks and dessert sold separately 225-647-5321