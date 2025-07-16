The Blood Center seeking more donations after TX mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS- The Blood Center issued a statement Monday afternoon urging people to donate blood following the tragic events of Sunday's San Antonio church shooting.

Billy Weales, President and CEO of The Blood Center, is asking those with type O negative red blood cells to donate as soon as possible.

Type O- is the universal blood type, and can typically be used when a patient requires an immediate transfusion without needing any prior knowledge of the patient’s blood type.

"The Texas church shooting is a somber reminder that only the blood donated before a catastrophic event is available to patients and area hospitals when needed for transfusion. Yesterday TBC was asked to help with type O- red blood cells for our neighbors near San Antonio," says Weales.

According to the statement, The Blood Center will need to collect around 300-350 units of blood daily. Donors can visit any one of the 10 area donor centers or mobile blood drives within the next few days.

For more information on donating, please visit www.TheBloodCenter.org or call 800-86-BLOOD.

A photo ID will be required at the time of donation. The Blood Center recommends eating and drinking plenty of fluids prior to donating.